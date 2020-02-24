Female homicide victim found in car along N. 43 St. in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman’s body was found inside a car behind an abandoned home in Tampa Monday in what police said was “not a random act.”

Tampa police blocked off an area on North 43rd and Fern Streets and have remained at the scene since around 7: 30 a.m.

Police notified the victim’s family around 2 p.m. after positively identifying her body.

“She’s nice. She’s friendly. She gives the person the last if she has it. She does not have nothing negative coming behind her. And I just pray they catch him,” said a woman who did not give her last name, but said the woman is her cousin. She said her cousin’s name is Zenobia.

Essie Harrison noticed the strange car at the home next-door and called the police.

“That’s unusual,” Harrison said. “No one lives over there, so I’m thinking, ‘hmm.’ So I called the non-emergency number.”

Police have not named the person they are looking for in connection to the crime.

Noor Meat Market, a few blocks from the scene, was robbed around 8: 45 p.m. Sunday, police said. They have not indicated if the crimes are connected but said the man they are looking for is “armed and dangerous.”

At about 3: 30 p.m., the Chevrolet Malibu was taken from the scene on a flatbed tow truck.

LATEST STORIES: