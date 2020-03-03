female-identified-lifeless-inside-of-porterville-property,-loss-of-life-investigated-as-‘suspicious’

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Tulare County sheriff’s detectives are investigating following a girl was located dead in her home in Porterville on Monday evening.

Deputies ended up referred to as to 37-yr-aged Reyna Castillo’s house on East Westfield at all around five: 30 p.m.

Officials say Castillo’s demise appeared suspicious, and homicide detectives were being identified as to investigate.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to figure out an formal trigger of loss of life.

Everyone with details is requested to speak to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Place of work at 559-802-9563.