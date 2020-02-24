female-in-grave-condition-right-after-couple-struck-by-strike-and-run-car-in-echo-park

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Police are seeking for a suspect they say struck and seriously wounded a husband and wife in Echo Park early Monday early morning, law enforcement said.

The man and female ended up strike by the car or truck while crossing close to the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and White Knoll Travel close to one a.m., in accordance to the Los Angeles Law enforcement Office.

Law enforcement explained the victims left a nearby club prior to the crash.

Video clip of the incident appears to display the victims getting thrown down the street just after the collision. The suspect car appears to stop momentarily prior to fleeing.

Security guards are seen coming to the aid of the victims ahead of paramedics and the LAPD arrived. Police explained the woman’s accidents as grave and said the man’s accidents have been critical but not everyday living threatening.

The suspect motor vehicle was explained as a dim in color.

LAPD detectives had been canvassing the space to locate extra surveillance online video and witnesses.

Anyone with information is requested to speak to the LAPD.