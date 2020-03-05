[female-scouts-get-massive-surprise-from-large-order]

A team of Female Scouts ended up ready for a active day of offering their famous cookies on Truxtun Avenue but have been in for a large surprise.

The girls were being really hard at do the job, right up until they were being interrupted by Bank of America reps with a significant purchase.

Karen Zuber and Nereida Choate from Financial institution of American in Bakersfield, confirmed up at the cookie booth to current the hardworking ladies with $one,000 check — purchasing out the complete booth.

“They’re faces just lit up! They’re like ah!” Zuber stated. “We served them go up just a tiny bit on their ambitions and it was just, these a entertaining experience to come out and support the women this way.”

If you’re wanting to know, the $1,000 get bought about 200 packing containers of cookies.