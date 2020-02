A woman was hurt in a capturing Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

The 34-yr-aged was arguing with her boyfriend, 48, when he shot her in the leg within an apartment in the 7800 block of South Eberhart Avenue, according to Chicago police. He then ran absent on foot.

The girl was taken to the College of Chicago Healthcare Heart in reasonable affliction, police claimed.

No a single is in custody as Place South detectives examine.

Read extra on crime, and observe the city’s homicides.