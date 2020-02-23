[female-shot-whilst-using-in-motor-vehicle-in-mckinley-park]

A 23-yr-old girl was shot Sunday when driving in a vehicle in McKinley Park on the Southwest Facet.

The lady was in the back again seat about 12: 55 a.m. when another person fired shots from the sidewalk in the 3200 block of South Hamilton Avenue, Chicago police reported.

She was taken to Stroger Clinic in fantastic situation with a gunshot wound to the aspect of her facial area, police reported.

No a single is in custody as Area Central detectives look into.

