female-stabbed-in-lawndale-grocery-retailer

A female was stabbed a number of occasions in her head Monday at a grocery retailer in Lawndale.

The 44-12 months-aged informed investigators she was confronted by a female acquaintance demanding money about 4: 30 a.m. in the 600 block of South Pulaski Avenue, Chicago police said.

She tried out to get absent and went inside a shop on that block, but the human being followed her, law enforcement explained.

Inside the shop, she demanded revenue all over again and stabbed her 3 situations on the major of her head and when in the lip, police reported.

She was taken to a medical center and her affliction was stabilized, law enforcement stated. The other woman ran and is not in custody.