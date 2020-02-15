[female-who-uncovered-english-from-“jeopardy!”-appears-on-demonstrate]

Sad to say, Kristyna Ng was not ready to wander absent with a win

A Chinese woman who learned to communicate English from viewing match reveals like Jeopardy! was ready to satisfy her lifelong desire of appearing on the display.

Kristyna Ng, who moved to Canada from China when she was 8, has viewed the system and host Alex Trebek nearly each and every night because she was a minor lady rising up in Calgary.

Even however she was still discovering the language, Ng would consider to enjoy along. “When I initial acquired commenced, I wouldn’t get any correct but I would continue to keep listening and training,” she advised CTV Information. “My English techniques ended up non-existent, so extremely, extremely primary — let us say nil. It is a great resource to study about our tradition, our heritage and worldwide relations.”

Ng, who has a master’s diploma in public administration and will work as a corporate strategist for the city of Calgary, did perfectly all through her visual appearance on the show but was not capable to walk away with a gain soon after coming up $2,221 brief behind first-place finisher Danyelle Extended-Hyland.

For ending in next, Ng went home with a $2,000 consolation prize.

“It’s awesome to have been on that phase and to symbolize Canadians that are numerous or newcomers, and to know that as a result of really hard operate, perseverance and the appreciate of discovering, everything is attainable,” Ng told The Calgary Herald. “I have no regrets. It is all such a amazing journey and it was never ever about profitable. It was under no circumstances about the prize. It’s about understanding that anyone can make it.”

