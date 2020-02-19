[female-with-bullet-in-her-head-offered-band-assist,-released-from-hospital]

MIAMI, Florida — A Miami female counted herself blessed after physicians explained to her she experienced experienced a graze wound in a taking pictures, only afterwards, she uncovered she experienced been going for walks all-around with a bullet lodged in her head.

Shakena Jefferson, 42, and her wife, Janet Medley, had been heading to the grocery shop when bullets begun to fly outdoors their residence.

Suffering a head wound, Jefferson was taken to the medical center.

She promises the medical professional used some band-aids and sent her property with antibiotics.

A few days later, her wife took her to a various hospital when she ongoing to complain about suffering.

Medical professionals there did an X-ray and found out the bullet in Jefferson’s cranium.