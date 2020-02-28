female-with-concealed-have-permit-fends-off-would-be-robber-in-little-village

A female with a concealed-carry allow stopped a theft Thursday following exchanging gunfire with the would-be robber in Minor Village on the Southwest Aspect.

The woman was standing in entrance of her home about 6: 50 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 24th Spot when a male approached her with a gun and demanded her residence, Chicago police claimed.

The 33-year-outdated refused to hand in excess of her issues, and in its place pulled out a gun of her own, law enforcement stated. The two exchanged gunfire as the male ran off, and no a person was struck.

Place Central detectives are investigating.

