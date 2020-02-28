female-with-significant-injuries-observed-on-aspect-of-visalia-highway,-law-enforcement-say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Visalia law enforcement are investigating just after a woman was found lying on the facet of the street with main accidents Thursday evening.

Officers obtained a contact about the wounded girl at all-around nine p.m. in the vicinity of Lovers Lane and Cherry.

An ABC30 insider shared a video clip from the scene as emergency crews arrived.

The female was rushed to the clinic. Law enforcement say in spite of her serious injuries, she’s anticipated to survive.

Officials say there weren’t any vehicles in the vicinity of the female. Investigators are working to determine how she was hurt.