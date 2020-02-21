[fendi-reveals-structured,-fitted-drop/winter-season-2020-appear]

Styles current creations from the Fendi Autumn/Wintertime 2020 ladies selection for the duration of Milan Style Week in Milan February 20, 2020. ― Reuters pic

MILAN, Feb 21 ― Italian fashion home Fendi yesterday staged a star-studded, dimension and age inclusive clearly show in Milan, presenting a Drop/Wintertime selection of equipped feminine looks.

Best models Kaia Gerber, Gigi and Bella Hadid ended up joined on the catwalk by American in addition-size design Paloma Elsesser and designs and moms Carolyn Murphy, 45 and Mariacarla Boscono, 39.

The presentation was held a yr and one working day immediately after the passing of the brand’s veteran designer Karl Lagerfeld. Lagerfeld joined the Rome-centered model in 1965 and shaped a innovative duo with the founding family’s scion Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Venturini Fendi’s eyesight for following year integrated leather jackets with structured shoulders and cinched waists. Long dresses and coats arrived with puffed voluminous sleeves and belts.

The color palette was muted with occasional splashes of yellow.

Milan Style Week is the third leg of the month-extended catwalk time that began in New York and also involves London and Paris. ― Reuters