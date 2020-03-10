Fenriz’s ultimate guide to speed metal

As a toddler and adolescent I never really used the speed metal term, it was either slow or mid paced or faster tracks on heavy metal album and that’s the terms I used.

Some speed metal revisionist fanatics may have found out what is, to them, the holy alchemist ingredients to true speed metal, but I just chalk it up as fast heavy metal songs.

I try to examplify this with 70s faster songs like Parchman Farm (Cactus) or Burn (Deep Purple) but I’m not really convincing myself. Because if what Grave Digger did on their first album was ultimate speed metal then it’s a stretch comparing it.

I like to think of songs like Exciter by Judas Priest as a good prototype for speed metal but critical voices may say «oh no, that’s POWER metal».

But I don’t complicate matters – IN MY BOOK BELLS GO CLANG, NOW LEAVE ME ALONE!! (Bad News quote).

My mind tells me to just go ahead and think that Neon Knights or Turn Up The Night (both Dio-era Black Sabbath) are fast heavy metal songs and kind of speed metal so when you ask me to make a list I take that into consideration and also that within speed metal there are the tougher styles but also the beautiful styles often portrayed by Swedish bands.

And the latter is my favourite. What about Kat from Poland and their 666 album? That one is surely speed metal but drenched in an atmosphere that could make it pass for black metal. And so on and so on.

And then US metal or US power comes into the equation. Like, some of the songs on the first Flotsam and Jetsam album are pretty speed metal-y too, right? Hnnngh, the agony, HAHA!

My list hasn’t been pondered upon! I’m just gonna go off the top of my head if that’s ok with you all? Including some oldies and some beautiful ones from Sweden, ok?

Yeah and I know I left out Gotham City, smartasses.

Look out for the beautiful refrain in the Swedish style – totally untypical of Accept