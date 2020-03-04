fenway-back-in-familiar-territory,-reach-div.-four-north-women-hoop-closing

For some groups, playing a bigger seed can appear to be daunting, primarily at the optimum of levels.

Having said that, when it arrives to perennial powers this kind of Fenway’s girls basketball plan, no opponent is also wonderful.

When it arrived down to crunch time Tuesday evening, the duo of Janyah Gulley (22 details, 12 rebounds) and Kayana Armbrister (15 points, 21 rebounds) sent. The two stars finished with a double-double apiece, as No. six Fenway (16-7) shut the recreation out a 15-3 run to pull away from 2nd-seeded Maimonides, 58-44, though punching a ticket to the Div. four North title activity for the fourth straight year.

“I’m satisfied for our young ones,” Fenway coach John Rice stated. “They arrived collectively, and we grinded out a tricky acquire. I feel the sport was a good deal closer than what the rating indicated, and I consider their lack of depth arrived again to chunk (Maimonides) far too. If they experienced an additional player or two, it could be a unique story.”

Trailing, 17-eight, late in the very first quarter, Maimonides (11-three) observed a spark in Danielle Bessler. As the remaining seconds ticked absent in the stanza, the senior guard arrived absent with a steal, then banked a shot in from 50 % courtroom at the buzzer.

From that stage, Bessler caught fireplace, finishing with 20 points in the first half alone, as Maimonides took a 30-25 guide into intermission.

On the other hand, when the 3rd quarter commenced, Fenway opened items by scoring eight consecutive points to leap ahead, 33-30. From there, the Panthers never ever looked back again.

“I try out to make adjustments,” reported Rice. “When I get to the video game, I consider to figure out what my opponent’s hoping to do, and you choose your greatest shot…So we moved it all around a little bit.”

Bessler ended her night with 26 factors to have Maimonides.

This will be Fenway’s 10th trip to the sectional final in the final 11 seasons. Rice has experienced a great deal of success in his tenure, and he needs this group to be the up coming to revel in the program’s dynasty.

“The stress builds for me,” Rice explained. “I’ve obtained to stay, so the stress builds. I really don’t leave. You get new youngsters, they never feel it as a lot. I have won 20 (City League titles), so every time I show up, all people just seems to be at me like: ‘You really don’t have to have any luck,’ and that kind of matter. So it’s just more force for me. But I adore it. I appreciate opposition, I performed myself. And I’ve bought some competitive kids, some supportive parents, the school’s supportive. And I could not be prouder of the full group.”