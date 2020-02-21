[fenway-defends-bcl-women-basketball-title]

ROXBURY — Fenway mentor John Rice and the Panthers are acquainted with the climb to the major of the Boston Metropolis League.

And they discovered a way to arrive at the summit all over again Thursday.

Fenway captured its third straight BCL championship with a 49-40 victory above New Mission at Madison Park as Omariah Ashley, Kayana Armbrister and Janyah Gulley all played crucial factors in serving to Rice get his 20th town crown as a coach.

“This ranks ideal up at the leading, if not the finest,” mentioned Rice, who beforehand gained 13 BCL titles with Burke. “Just the struggle it took. … Which is our rival. The a lot more you realize, the harder the mountain gets.”

Tied 15-15 halfway by way of the 2nd quarter, Fenway (13-7), who split the normal season collection with New Mission (15-4), relied on is large a few to obtain separation.

Gulley (11 details, 16 rebounds) and Armbrister (13 factors, 16 rebounds), who was named the tournament’s Most Remarkable Participant, could not be contained down small and hit photographs from the perimeter to be even greater offensive threats.

Fenway discovered its shooting contact right after the split, knocking down 5 3-ideas in the third quarter with Ashley, who netted a activity-substantial 17 factors, and Armbrister hitting two every to open up up a 42-28 gain with beneath a moment left in the stanza.

“We had to encourage our guards to shoot,” Gulley said. “As a team, we desired to preserve on scoring, place them absent in the 3rd quarter.”

Fenway couldn’t shut the doorway fully as Armbrister fouled out early in the fourth quarter and Jalya Gonzalez (16 points) alongside with Jasharee Greene (14 factors) got the Titans inside of 42-35 midway through the frame.

Gulley also fouled out with underneath a moment left, and even even though the Panthers did not make a area purpose in the quarter, they built 7 free of charge throws to keep off New Mission.

“Our kids just fought defensively,” Rice reported. “They buckled down and just experienced to get through the adversity.”