Ferd Lewis: Major League Baseball, UFC thinking outside the bubble

After what is it now – three weeks? – in place shelters that look more like a three-month sentence, we all understand understandably a little crazy stirring.

Some are much more than others, apparently. Evidence that would be major League Baseball executives and MMA developer Dana White, heard the latest statements.

MLB acknowledged an ESPN report that it considered basically putting a baseball bubble of sorts in early Arizona in May. The difference is that all 30 of its teams would sequester from the outside world at its own closed-down hotel complex in Arizona and play a full four-to-five, 162-season game (doubleheaders included) in Desert stadiums without the … fans.

Then there is White, who says he found an island in a waterproof hiding place under quarantine restrictions on which to hold his UFC 249 card on April 18. White said he had flown fighter jets in and out for what would be the start. in a series of four battle islands.

You half imagine someone like the late Hervé Villechaize of “Fantasy Island” fame declaring, “Boss, Egg Plane, Egg Plane,” as each fighter’s fighter.

Give these points as intelligence and audacity.

Or, maybe, greed.

As much as we all want – and need – something resembling normal to gather around it, this optics at this point in time are not good. What does it say that billionaire owners would be able to generate immediate and regular testing of millionaire athletes while large segments and people in need in the population go without?

What happens to the message of adhering to social distance when fighters are exchanging punches and a lot more?

But then, perhaps the impetus is that no sports league in this country is more lost now than MLB in terms of money with these fans. It’s an almost $ 11 billion a year venture into the good times and this season, which started over a week ago, is in jeopardy.

Until the balloon for his Arizona trial floats, the best case scenario was probably the beginning of July or August and a regular season shortened. If so.

Baseball knows it must get its regular season in before the end of September because pushing it any other means being at the mercy of the weather and getting clobbered by the all-powerful NFL.

While MLB would lose big bucks without a live gate, having baseball stadium studios at least means collecting some of the right TV money and keeping the game in people’s minds.

Follow the baseball fans already thinned out and without reasonable faxing in one season in 2020, you shudder to think how many can return to return the game in 2021, especially if the NFL and NBA became the seasons.

But the obstacles are many and formidable. First among them being uninsured is that COVID-19 is anywhere near ending with Arizona or the rest of us.

Providers should expand significantly since there would be no minor leagues from which to replace substitutes, meaning you’re probably looking at something like 1,500 players alone. Then add coaches, trainers, groundkeepers, support personnel, medical personnel, media and security. This is on top of hotel, food and transportation workers.

And, will you keep all of those isolated with virus free? Not to mention dealing with almost every day 100 degrees plus temperatures in Arizona.

These days it’s easy to believe that sports can’t come back soon enough. And, then, you hear some of the plans are working and achieving a safe and sane return will take a little longer.

