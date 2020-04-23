Ferd Lewis: Make no mistake, this draft always shows Tua

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow will be the No. 1 pick today when NFL teams make their annual selections, but they must ensure this firmly remains the Tua Tagovailoa Draft in all but official titles.

He has been pointing toward that distinction since January 2018 when a ninth-grader from Ewa Beach introduced himself to the nation and cheered by rallying Alabama and three second-half touchdowns passed in an overtime victory over Georgia in the National College Playoff football game .

In the process he immediately became just “Tua,” assuming a familiar first name with college football fans and official NFL personnel alike.

From that moment, the presumed NFL Draft stage belonged to Tagovailoa for 2020. We just didn’t know at the time was that there wouldn’t be, technically at least, a grand stage in Las Vegas due to COVID-19 and that Commissioner NFL Roger Goodell would, instead, be doing the whole thing from the basement of his two colonial histories in Bronxville, NY

Some things have not changed even in this pandemic time, among them Tagovailoa’s talent and the considerable buzz that surrounded him.

From the way that Tagovailoa took over the championship game and the skills he displayed in doing so, the expectation was that the quarterback incolide the tide of, Jalen Hurts, would eventually move on with Tagovailoa, after two seasons as the starter , should not be. sticking Tuscaloosa for a senior season. Both of which turned out to be correct.

Tagovailoa finished his career as the most effective college football passer, going 22-2 with author 87 touchdowns 11 interceptions.

The projection was that Tagovailoa would be the No. 1 pick this year, hence the “Tank for Tua” song to some NFL fans from last fall. The No. 1 spot could well have been the case if not for the hip hip injury he suffered Nov. 16 in Mississippi State.

Without the injury and the surgeries that he pushed, the problem today for the Cincinnati Bengals would likely have been Burrow or Tagovailoa at number 1?

Instead, depending on whether you are a true Tua believer or skeptical about his ability to stay healthy, the question is how high will he go or how far could he fall. And, which team?

That he is even envisioned as a top-10 pick after the injury to his past ankle head and wrist surgery is, in itself, remarkable.

With no other active sport as the NFL Draft approaches, Tagovailoa has become perhaps the most scrutinized pick in NFL history, fueling a debate that has kept the mill of rumors spinning and talk shows buzzing for months. Oddsmakers at BetOnline list on the up / down on its position in the first round at 5.5.

The absence of a pro day or workout and exam for teams interested due to COVID-19 restrictions only intensified the decibels. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa was abducted for two months behind closed doors in Nashville, Tennessee, with a “Rocky IV” -tamp training camp under former quarterback Trent Dilfer in tutelage. Tagovailoa’s agent released videos and medical records.

Still, the debate is upset. “It would be irresponsible to take him to the top 10,” Mike Tannenbaum, a former Miami general manager, said. The Dolphins have the fifth pick in the draft and are the most widely spectacular destination for Tagovailoa.

Others have argued that Tagovailoa is a talented generation that you not only don’t bypass but trade up to get, if necessary.

It is the NFL Draft, but today, wherever it is shot, Tagovailoa is its star.

Reach Ferd Lewis at flewis@staradvertiser.com or 529-4820.