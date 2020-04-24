Ferd Lewis: Miami’s flirtation with Tua Tagovailoa is over now

Mahalo to support the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Through fearful injuries, rumors and people who know how much doubt overflows, the Miami Dolphins stand by their side and, now, Tua Tagovailoa is swearing to produce for them.

“My biggest thing is I’m trying to prove this is the right decision for the organization,” the former St. Louis School and University of Alabama quarterback resolutely told reporters after the Dolphins made him pick in the first overall fifth also the Thursday of the inauguration. Virtual NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa thanked Miami owner Stephen Ross, general manager Chris Grier and coach Brian Flores, “For giving me this opportunity and believing in me and taking a chance on (me).”

>> PHOTOS: From St. Louis School selected at No. 5 in the NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa over the years

As play goes, it has about a $ 30.2 million (including a $ 19 million bonus) in the dice over four years, the fifth-place amount in the draft expected to be sought when contracts are signed, according to OvertheCap.com .

Among Hawaii-bred players, only Marcus Mariota, who was the second overall pick in the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL Draft, went higher.

No. 1 Presumed in the draft just six months ago, Tua’s actions appeared as beaten and bloody as he was while being carted on the field November 16 in Mississippi State, where he suffered a concussion, broken nose, move right hip and posterior wall fracture.

South Florida loyalists have estimated their hopes of reclaiming the team’s fortunes over 2020, said to be the biggest draft for the franchise in 20 years and one in which the mistress has been a #TankforTua campaign as part of three first-round posts and an NFL record —Ying 14 overall selections.

What they desperately needed was a franchise quarterback.

The Dolphins have had 21 quarterbacks starting since Hall of Famer Dan Marino authored his last in 1999 with very few shows for him over the decades to intervene with 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick as the recipient.

First on this shopping list was to ensure a dynamic quarterback and Tagovailoa, seeing it as a potential generation player in the position, was clearly the people, until it went down. Then his screams were almost to match the fears of the dolphin diehards.

Miami’s position was further offended by a history of previous injuries (both ankles, a wrist and knee) and the fact that, after hip surgery, Tagovailoa was not healthy enough to do a combined workout in the NFL in February. Then came COVID-19 restrictions that canceled his pro day, face-to-face workouts and made the process of medical evaluation more complicated.

The Dolphins had little more than the occasional writer’s video of his training in the final weeks, the word of his trainers and agents and an independent doctor’s report to go on.

All the while, even on the draft day, rumors of alleged physical failure, secret people previous injuries and the prospects of other teams moving in the draft order. Meanwhile, the action of Oregon’s Justin Herbert has risen after his Senior Bowl performance.

On the draft day, Tagovailoa, attracted in a three-piece suit with a bright, scented liner, and his family prayed with a pastor, according to an Instagram post.

Tagovailoa watched the draft with his family from a home in Alabaster, Alas., As tremor commissioner Roger Goodell pronounced the pick in his basement in Bronxville, N.Y.

But one of that matters as Tagovailoa thanks his family and reflects. “It’s been a journey. It’s been a tough one, especially going through a lot of adversity. But it’s really good. It’s cool that I know where I’m going to be now. I’m really excited.”

Tagovailoa kept at a conference call with Miami reporters, “I wasn’t nervous at all for me and my family. The biggest thing was anyone who decided to take a chance on me was where I belonged.”

And now he is determined to comfort the Dolphins for this enduring faith.

