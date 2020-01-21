Ferry Fury: Fullers Urgent Action After Auckland Cruise Ships Block Boats

by RNZ

Auckland ferry company Fullers is calling on authorities to respond urgently due to delays caused by cruise ships.

Fullers canceled three ferries to Auckland Tuesday morning after announcing that two dockside cruise ships had crowded the dock.

“We have requested urgent intervention from the Auckland authorities and those overseeing cruise ship activity to find an immediate and long-term solution for everyone,” the company told RNZ in a statement.

On Tuesday, two ferries from Devonport and one from Waiheke were canceled – residents say it is part of a series of suspensions over the past week.

“We have a pretty frustrated community on Waiheke right now,” said local resident Chloe Barker.

Fullers said that some cruise ships docked outside of their schedules, which made planning difficult, and others arrived during peak periods.

Yesterday, a Harbourmaster ship (left) attempted to shake a Fullers ferry into the space between the Seabourn Encore and Pier 4 around 5 p.m. Photo / Chris Keall

Waiheke Local Council Chair Cath Handley said the problems have worsened in the past year and that the cruise ship terminal on Queens Wharf should be moved to another dock.

“Cruise ships do not have to dock at the bottom of the city’s main street,” she said.

However, Auckland Transport maintained that the cruise ships were not responsible for the disruption on Tuesday. He said the harbor master found that the impact of the ships on other ships on Tuesday morning was negligible.

Handley said she hopes the differences between Auckland Transport and Fullers could be resolved today.

Pier-to-pier networking: commuters at Hobsonville Point make up for lost time. Photo / Chris Keall

Daniel Silva, secretary of the Waiheke ferry user group, said delays will always occur.

“During those few weeks of summer when we have a lot of cruise ships arriving, we can expect inconvenience.”

