Festival organizers use #DeclareAction to fight climate change

Show, festival and event organizers in Portugal have come together to form a national movement that helps young people fight climate change.

#DeclareAction encourages people to sign up for change declarations – both in ecological and social terms. It could be a kick start for a new or more efficient recycling routine at home, or progress in social inclusion.

By March 2020, a specially selected youth collective will develop 17 “attitudes” based on the UN Sustainable Development Goals and convert these goals into GIFs that will be used as digital DeclareAction signatures.

Organizations promoting shows, festivals and events in Portugal, including the marketing minds of the country’s NOS Alive Festival, have joined forces to support the initiative and will use their festivals as a platform to promote the campaign. It is hoped that other European organizers will follow this example.

Roberta Medina from Better World – the sponsors of Rock in Rio – said of the initiative: “We believe in culture, music and entertainment as promoters of society’s values, as opinion and behavior leaders and as mobilizers of the country’s economy.

“We not only want to assume our obligation to build a healthier and fairer society, but also to promote mutual help and attitudes. DeclareAction is a call to everyone who wants the same thing – people, companies, public institutions – to take responsibility for the decisions we make in our everyday lives. “

João Carvalho and José Barreiro from Vodafone Paredes de Coura and NOS Primavera Sound added: “The strength of the festivals is undeniable. As a cultural sponsor and increasingly as a promoter of good practice. And as we do year after year at all of our events, it only seems natural that we should unite to create a movement with even more strength and even better results. “

They added: “The DeclareAction is further proof that we all go further for the common good and are able to get more and better. And only by defining actions and ACTION can we move in the same and right direction. Of course everyone goes their own way, but today another beautiful journey begins. “

The 1975 recently announced a headline in London’s Finsbury Park, in which they will take a number of steps to keep environmental impact as low as possible.

On July 11th, the Manchester Band is described as “the greenest show Finsbury Park has ever seen” and heads to the historic location – along with a preliminary draft that included Charli XCX, Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers and Pale Waves belong to Beabadoobee.

A UK environmental innovation uses traceable, sustainable HVO fuel from Europe to power the entire show and reduce its carbon footprint by ninety percent.