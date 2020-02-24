few-throws-whataburger-themed-gender-reveal-party

We’ve by no means noticed a gender expose like this 1 in advance of!

Izzy Castro and Daniel Castilleja posted a movie of their Whataburger themed gender reveal to Twitter that later went viral.

They had a desk established up with orange balloons, orange get together hats, cupcakes with the Whataburger style and all the unique sorts of sauces from the preferred Texas fast-food items restaurant, along with the buy numbers they had gathered more than the several years. They also proudly hung an orange Whataburger flag behind them.

Prior to they dug into the plastic bag to reveal the baby’s gender, their household questioned what they would name their baby.

They mentioned, “Ezekiel if it’s a boy,” and “Sophia if it truly is a woman.”

Digging into the bag, they pulled out a navy blue newborn onezie that read “I’m so spicy” in white letters.

The pair is expecting a baby boy.