Fewer letterbox companies in the Netherlands as regulations start to bite

The number of letterbox or shell companies registered in the Netherlands has dropped by almost a third in the past five years, Financieele Dagblad said on Tuesday.

Stricter rules for trust offices and stricter central bank supervision are one of the reasons for the decline, the paper said.

According to the Central Bank, around 25,000 shell companies were registered in the Netherlands in 2014. By the end of 2018, the total number had dropped to 17,000.

According to Holland Quaestor, the lobby group of the trust sector, customers are leaving trust offices due to increasing requirements and the rising costs of compliance and transaction monitoring. Some are being liquidated, while others choose to go it alone and escape central bank supervision, the organization said.

The FD reported the figures in connection with its investigation into the financial affairs of Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the former president of Angola.

According to the investigative journalist platform ICIJ, Dos Santos has become the richest woman in Africa by exploiting family ties, uniting companies and engaging in unscrupulous business.

Some of their millions were managed through Dutch corporations, three of which have been involved in controversial transactions.

