FF and FG will not present a “fait accompli” to the parties they want in government

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will not present a “fait accompli” to the other parties they wish to join the government with them, said Micheál Martin before the publication of a framework document between the two parties in the civil war.

The negotiating teams of Martin and Leo Varadkar’s parties are expected to meet on Friday to approve the framework document outlining the key priorities for a potential coalition government involving the two.

Between them, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have 72 Dáil seats, eight less than a majority, and Mr. Martin and Mr. Varadkar have both declared that they want a third, smaller party to join such a government.

The Labor parliamentary party met on Thursday and reportedly reiterated the views of Leader Alan Kelly, who said that others should form a government.

The Green Parliamentary Party also met several times this week, but maintains the idea that a government of national unity should be formed to fight the coronavirus.

The Social Democrats have declared that their policies will not be compatible with those of a Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government.

The government’s framework document is approximately 12 to 13 pages long and is described as a broad and vague indication of political priorities. Martin said, however, “I think it’s important that we don’t present the fait accompli to people.”

He said that “the important point is the philosophy, the orientation of the document and the political positions adopted in terms of housing, health, climate change, all in the context of the economic recovery”.

Slower recovery

He also warned that a recession caused by Covid-19 could be deeper and a slower economic recovery than one might initially expect.

“Over the course of days and weeks, it is becoming increasingly clear that we are looking at a much slower recovery, that it could be a much deeper recession than initially anticipated and that certain sectors could be struggling to bounce back from the worst. Covid-19 is complete. “

Sources familiar with the document said that if the focus was on recovery from the current crisis, it would also contain a willingness to tackle some of the problems of the last general election campaign such as housing, health and climate change.

It would also contain a roadmap to a single-level health care system, a public child care system and greater state involvement in the housing sector.

Mr. Martin also said that a strong majority government was necessary to make and recover from the decisions necessary to deal with the Covid-19 crisis, and it is understood that such language is used in the document.

State-led intervention

While saying that he did not want to “overestimate” things, Mr. Martin said, “I think it is a solid document. It goes in the direction of greater state-led intervention in areas such as childcare, moving towards a single-level health system, but it also turns experience into terms access to housing. “

It would be “both social housing and affordable housing and also in terms of a new green agreement, in terms of opportunities that could arise following Covid-19 in terms of reconfiguring our economy and our society, and respond to these climate changes. goals and objectives that we all share.

“It is a solid document that I think would involve other parties, and I would ask the other parties to at least assess the document, review it, read it and commit. This is obviously the business of the other parties. “