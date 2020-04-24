FG and FF ready for coalition government talks with the Greens

Senior officials at Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil believe they can move towards negotiations on a coalition government with the Green Party based on 17 party demands released on Thursday.

The Greens confirmed that a difficult commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 7% each year was the main “red line” in his list of 17 requests to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

While Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil politely greeted the Greens’ document and said they would study its content before responding, senior officials from both parties who spoke on condition of anonymity think they can now guide the formation of a coalition.

Large-scale reforms

“They’re all achievable,” said a main source of Greens’ requests, although sources from Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil said the need to cut carbon emissions by 7% a year would be difficult to implement. . However, the two sides said they would commit to see how it could be done and were open to far-reaching reforms.

Sources in both parties interpreted the document as a sign that the reluctance of the Greens to enter government was overcome, although it is clear that there are still internal divisions within the party.

“If they had not wanted to reach an agreement, they would have imposed an impossible requirement,” said a senior official at Fine Gael. “There is nothing impossible about it.”

Transport requests

The Greens responded to the political framework agreed by the two major parties last week with a document asking for clarification on 17 key issues. Party leader Eamon Ryan said the nature of the two major parties’ response would determine whether the Greens would agree to enter into government formation talks.

The requests also include a commitment to allocate 20% of transportation expenses for biking and walking, and a ratio of two-thirds to one-third of public transportation expenses on roads.

He also called for an end to direct supply, the exploration of a universal basic income for all in society and an end to controversial fossil fuel infrastructure, including the liquid natural gas plant ( LNG) planned for the Shannon estuary region.