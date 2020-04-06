FG and FF to agree on principles to form new government

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil expect to agree on a statement of principles to support a future government and to distribute the document to other party leaders – except Sinn Féin – this week.

In addition, senior officials have started work on a national stimulus package to plan for an economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis has passed.

It is expected that the stimulus package will seek to maintain investment in health and housing, although spending in other areas – including some capital spending – is likely to be reduced.

Sources in both parties say that the barriers to a coalition agreement between the two parties are breaking down. Fianna Fáil is now convinced that Micheál Martin will become Taoiseach if a new government is formed, the role returning to Fine Gael in two years.

The two sides will speak on Monday to agree on a more detailed framework document setting out the priorities for the new government. They will also seek to draft a declaration of principles which they will ask the Green Party, the Social Democrats and the Labor party to consider as the basis for further talks.

The declaration of principles is likely to initiate a “people-centered” economic recovery, as well as to commit the future government to action on health, housing and climate change. However, it will not contain any details or political commitment, it is understood.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Fianna leader Fáil Micheál Martin are also likely to invite the leaders of the Greens, Labor and Social Democrats – but not Sinn Féin – to a meeting later this week or next week in the aim to revive new discussions and break the logjam in the formation of government. However, Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael are not convinced that one of the small parties can be integrated.

Freelancers

Consequently, there are intensive contacts with independent DTs in order to persuade as many people as possible to support an FF-FG coalition. Between them, the two parties have 72 votes in the Dáil, but 80 are necessary to form a simple majority, so that the support of at least eight independents is necessary. The two major parties would prefer that the Greens, Labor or the Social Democrats be part of the coalition, although sources admit that this is unlikely at the moment.

As the two sides are clearly moving towards a coalition agreement, there is great uncertainty as to when such a government could be formed.

The Dáil is adjourned until Thursday, April 16, but neither party expects an agreement to be reached by then. In addition, senior figures on both sides say they will wait to assess the impact of the coronavirus in the coming weeks when health officials expect an increase in cases.