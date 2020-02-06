FHP looking for someone involved in an accident in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Florida (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash in Tarpon Springs.

According to soldiers, the crash on George Street and Keystone Road occurred when a vehicle traveling east on Keystone Road caused a second vehicle to tip over.

Soldiers say a person in the vehicle who was involved in the accident left the scene on foot.

The accident victims have serious but no life-threatening injuries.

The inner lanes of Keystone Road to the west are closed.

This is an evolving story stick with WFLA for updates.

LATEST CONTRIBUTIONS