FHP: Officer Cases Fatal I-95 Accident After Chasing Palm Beach County – News – The Palm Beach Post

It started with a stolen car in Broward County. It became Chase north through Palm Beach County, which ended near Palm Beach Gardens. It ended in a fatal accident that killed a man in Port St. Lucie just north of Jupiter.

JUPITER – Authorities say County Broward police, who had driven a stolen car through Palm Beach County, were guilty of his cruiser colliding with a motorcycle on Interstate 95 and killing the man driving it.

However, the study shows that the blood alcohol content of the motorcyclist was 2 times the deterioration threshold before the accident in South Martin County, just north of the Jupiter border.

Lauderhill police officer Jehoshu Elioenai Newell was given a traffic reference on August 10, 2019, by Robert Alfred “Chico” Perone, 47, of the death of Port St. Lucie. The Palm Beach Post received a recently completed research report from the Florida Highway Patrol on Thursday.

Peronen, a widow living in Wellington, has sued the city of Lauderhill for fatal car thefts, chases, accidents, deaths and arrests involving four different countries and numerous law enforcement agencies.

“There’s someone down!”

At around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 10, two boys, ages 15 to 16, from Sunrise, Broward County, were reported to have come to northern Boca Raton and stole a 2014 Mercedes-Benz four-door coupe, according to reports.

At about 1 p.m., Boca Raton police informed Lauderhill police that the car had been tracked to this city. It began a 60-mile workout up I-95 that led back through Palm Beach County.

Three Lauderhill cruisers abandoned the yacht near Donald Ross Road along the Jupiter-Palm Beach Gardens line, but continued north looking for an exit.

At about 2 a.m., Newell observed a silver Hyundai Accent from the east shore near mile 91, about 4 miles north of the exit of Indiantown Road, and just Martin Countye.

The owner of that car, a man from the port of St. Lucie, later told investigators that he had been hit and expected to help. Newell, driving the 2014 Ford Taurus brand, pulled to help.

Newall slowed to 29 mph from 73 in five seconds, according to the cruiser’s recorders, and quickly moved into the outer lane from the inside.

Perone had left a meeting of motorcycle clubs on 45th Street in West Palm Beach at about 12:45 p.m. Harley Davidson, registered with his brother’s wife, traveled between 73 and 83 mph as it cut the fender and wheel on the right rear of the Lauderhill cruiser. .

The bike fell to its side, sliding more than 200 feet and Perone “fell” several times on the shoulder of grass, the FHP report said.

The driver of a disabled Hyundai car told investigators that he saw the motorcycle bear on him, then shot between him and his car as it went down. He said he saw the police cruiser stop and saw Newell towards Perone “bully repeatedly”.

In a voice from the FHP, the soldier who was involved in the collision said, “Someone is down. They need a rescue service now. “

Shortly after the fatal accident, representatives of Martin County used the stolen Mercedes-Benz with stop sticks near Palm City and pulled it to a resting place where two teenagers were imprisoned. They were charged with assault, fleeing and arresting, resisting arrest, and large thefts.

Two seconds to respond

Perone was pronounced dead at about 3:15 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic Martin South Hospital near Stuart. According to his autopsy, he died of many blunt trauma injuries. His blood alcohol content was 0.209. The impairment threshold is 0.08. The tests showed no other substances.

Newell, 23, was treated at Jupiter Medical Center but had minor injuries. Toxicological tests would not show alcohol in his system. He did not have a seat belt and no airbags in use.

Newell told FHP investigators that he never saw the motorcycle until he felt the shock.

Since even the weakened Perone had only one or two seconds to react, Newell had decided to break the motorcyclist’s path and cause a collision, the FHP study concluded. But it said alcohol slowed Perone’s reaction, and if he had lived, he would have been given a mention of drunk driving.

Newell was referred to for an erroneous lane change that resulted in death. It has a $ 163 fine. The Martin County Court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5.

Stephen Melnick, a lawyer named Fort Lauderdale, whose brother was a fraternal police officer, represented Newell in the FHP investigation. He said on Thursday that he did not want to comment, and postponed all inquiries about Newell into town.

Lauderhill initially refused to reveal Newell’s name, but after The Post delivered it to the city, authorities said he was hired in March 2018 and worked for the Road Guard. It said he had been placed on administrative leave on payday on the day of the accident and a few weeks later he had been placed on his desk.

The city also said he had no previous disciplinary action, and was praised that year for having written the most traffic tickets to his ranks.

Over the course of several months, Lauderhill has denied several requests for information and comments, including the status of the internal affairs investigation. In mid-March, the city mentioned the exemption of public registers from open investigations.

It did not respond to a new questionnaire submitted on Wednesday asking to comment on the results of the FHP study.

Wrong death lawsuit

Peraone’s widow Angela Van Den Brink’s lawyers sued Lauderhill on March 13 in Broward County District Court.

“With this COVID-19 epidemic, the family has become more important and valuable,” Van Den Brink lawyer Boca Raton said Andrew Odza on Wednesday. “Robert, who is not here, adds injury to injury.”

Perone, born in White Plains, New York, was a landscape designer. He and Dutch-born Van Den Brink were married in Loxahatchee the day after Christmas in 2015.

Perone wore a heart tattoo on his shoulder that reads “Angela.” The court documents do not explain why the couple lived separately.

