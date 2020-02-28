FHP: Teen arrested in drunk driving crash that killed 2 on I-275

By
Nellie McDonald
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The 18-year-old driver involved in a double fatal crash on I-275 has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, Erinasha Jones, 18, had been under the influence of alcohol during the time of the Feb. 8 crash.

Troopers say Jones was traveling on northbound I-275 near 22nd Avenue North just after 6: 20 a.m. when she attempted to change lanes and entered the path of another vehicle.

Jones’ Toyota Camry collided with the other vehicle and rotated across the interstate, ultimately colliding with two trees, according to troopers.

Jiana Minaya, 16 and Keeoshia Edwards, 17, were passengers in Jones’ vehicle and were taken to Bayfront Hospital where they later died from their injuries.

Troopers say both teens had not been wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

Jones was transported to Bayfront Hospital with serious injuries.

Both the driver and passenger in the vehicle hit by Jones were not injured.

Jones has been taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

