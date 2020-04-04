FHRAI member hotels offer access to more than 45,000 rooms for the government

The rooms are also open to doctors and health care workers who are unable to travel from their homes on a daily basis while doing a great job of fighting the epidemic.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: April 4, 2020, 11:43 PM IST

The Federation of Hotels and Restaurants of India (FHRAI) said on Saturday that its member hotels have provided government access to more than 45,000 hotel rooms across the country in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

“These rooms are designed to quarantine incoming tourists who may need quarantine, as well as others who are stranded in the country due to travel bans,” Ferrari said in a statement.

The rooms are also open to doctors and health care workers who are unable to travel from their homes on a daily basis while doing a great job of fighting the epidemic.

The federation’s hotels and restaurants have also pledged to serve nearly seven lakh meals a day, the association said.

He continued: “The hospitality industry has been at the forefront during this epidemic and is providing full support to the government in trying to control the spread of the virus.” FHRAI offers meals through its regional associations, as well as volunteering rooms throughout India. Through our member hotels and restaurants, “Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, FHRAI’s vice president, said.

In addition, the Association of Hotels and Restaurants of West India (HRAWI), the regional arm of FHRAI, through its restaurant members, in addition to distributing dry rations to the needy, has provided food, food packages and food preparation.

This is done in collaboration with state governments and local authorities in addition to various non-governmental organizations.

In Mumbai alone, HRAWI hotels and restaurants, in partnership with the state government and local authorities, help prepare and distribute two meals a day.

“In the western region, HRAWI has mobilized many of its member restaurants to provide meals to more than five Lakhs who have mobilized their needs,” Kuhli said.

Hotels (Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus