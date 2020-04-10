Fianna Fail-Fine Gael joint framework document to appeal to small parties

The joint framework document between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, which is expected to be agreed on Friday, will be flexible and open enough to appeal to smaller parties who could be potential government partners, said Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe.

The negotiating teams of the two parties should finalize the agreement following further discussions on the document – the length of which is estimated at 12-13 pages – and that it would then be submitted to the approval of the two leaders, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin.

“The next step is that if our two parties can reach an agreement this afternoon through our negotiating teams on a draft document, then this draft document must go back to our two party leaders.

“Then it is up to the two party leaders if they want to say it, and it is up to them to decide what they want to do with the other parties,” Donohoe said during a briefing at seat of government.

“The point I would like to emphasize is that it is a basis for discussion. The document which I think will be adopted will reflect two things. First, the message we heard on February 8 (the general election), and the second thing is the economic reality where we are now after Covid-19. “

He said he thought there would be a sufficient basis to allow a situation where “other small parties will want to play a role with us”.

Asked that this was now an agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and that the two leaders would formally agree, Mr. Donohoe said, “The official endorsement is not there , but look, it is very likely to be.

“Each negotiating team is in constant contact with the leader of the party. This is just a final step where they will want to see what is coming out of the meetings that are taking place today and make sure they are happy with the changes that happen during the day.

“But it’s true that so far in our own party, the Taoiseach has been well aware of everything we do and will just want to see if the end product is different from where we were during the week.”

The government’s framework document is described as a broad and vague indication of political priorities. Donohoe said the government would face enormous challenges with large numbers of unemployed, a deep deficit economy and an unprecedented global contraction.