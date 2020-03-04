[fiat-chrysler-defies-virus-fears-to-showcase-electrical-500-in-milan]



New Fiat 500 electric powered autos are exhibited at a Fiat Chrysler celebration held to unveil its very first electrical model, in Milan, Italy, March four, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

March 4, 2020

By Giulio Piovaccari

MILAN (Reuters) – Fiat Chrysler defied fears around Italy’s coronavirus outbreak to showcase an electrical version of its 500 city automobile on Wednesday, as it strives to catch up with rivals in minimal-emissions driving although heading into a merger with Peugeot maker PSA .

In the beginning prepared for the now-canceled Geneva Motor Clearly show, the presentation was held at an party in Milan – a rarity as huge gatherings have been discouraged by authorities in most of northern Italy, which has found Europe’s worst virus outbreak.

With faculties, universities and museums closed, and cafes pressured to shut early for pretty much two months, the mood in Italy’s monetary capital is somber, as it sits just 60 kilometers (37 miles) from the epicenter of the outbreak, wherever 11 towns are sealed from the outdoors world.

“We’re in this article to demonstrate that FCA is close to Milan and to Italy,” Olivier Francois, head of the Fiat brand name and Fiat Chrysler Automobile’s (FCA) Chief Promoting Officer, instructed a limited viewers of journalists, prior to a press convention at Milan’s layout museum, in which chairs were being placed a meter apart to comply with neighborhood authority overall health requirements.

“This automobile does not glimpse at 2020, but to the next decade,” he added.

Soon after the cancellation of the Geneva present, most businesses have turned to digital activities to existing their most up-to-date designs.

Italy’s authorities is set to shut cinemas and theaters and ban community situations throughout the total state to attempt to include the coronavirus outbreak, in accordance to a draft decree drawn up on Wednesday.

The demise toll from the virus rose to 79 on Tuesday and whole instances in the nation topped 2,500.

‘CINQUECENTO’

The primary 500 smaller car, launched in the late 1950s and known affectionately as the “Cinquecento”, immediately grow to be a image of Italian city design and style.

The new electric powered 500 (BEV), which is portion of a strategy introduced in 2018 to invest five billion euros ($five.six billion) in Italy up to 2021, is the group’s initial big stage into electric powered-driven driving.

FCA stated the providing price for the cabrio launch version would be 37,900 euros in Italy, excluding governing administration environmental incentives, though it extra much less expensive variations would follow. That compares with a starting off selling price of 16,000 euros for a petrol-engine 500.

Competing electrical automobiles involve the Mini Cooper SE with a commencing cost of 33,900 euros in Italy and Peugeot’s e-208, starting at 33,600 euros.

An early model of the electrical 500 has been manufactured in the United States to comply with area authority principles on zero-emission cars and trucks. But in 2014 former CEO Sergio Marchionne requested consumers not to get that car or truck as FCA was getting rid of money on it, and said he hoped to market the smallest number doable.

With a vary of 320 kilometers, the new 500 BEV will be a thoroughly distinct vehicle, 6 centimeters longer, 6 centimeters broader and two centimeters taller that the petrol-engine edition. It will be generated at FCA’s Mirafiori plant in Turin.

Profits are expected to start out in July, to begin with in Europe, with FCA hoping to market 80,000 a 12 months at full ability.

FCA programs to have 12 electrified vehicles in its fleet by 2021. That includes both equally hybrid and comprehensive electric powered automobiles, new cars and trucks and electrified variations of existing types, and gentle professional autos.

The Italian-American automaker before this calendar year started promoting hybrid versions of the 500 and of its other compact car, the Fiat Panda.

Its Jeep manufacturer is also established to get started making hybrid variations of its Renegade and Compass types in the 2nd quarter of this yr, when its luxury Maserati brand designs to introduce hybrid and totally electrical designs this 12 months or following.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Enhancing by Mark Potter)