Fiery Rangers’ attacker, Alfredo Morelos, points to a dream move to Liverpool and claims the club is “aware” of it

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos described coach Steven Gerrard as the reason for a possible move to Liverpool after he said he was “aware” of the club.

Morelos said to Radio Caracol: “I think you are aware of me. I imagine that is the case with the coach we have and who has played for Liverpool for so long.

Getty Images

Alfredo Morelos is a sought after man after a glowing season for Rangers

“I imagine he has friends and directors who come to the games as well as scouts from other teams. It is a motivation to keep doing well.

“There are a lot of interested clubs. Let us wait until the end of the season to see which leagues ask me and then I can make a decision.”

Interest in Morelos is supported by his numbers.

The Colombian has contributed to a goal in over 80 percent of his games, with 76 goals and 28 assists in 128 league games for the Ibrox Club.

But his disciplinary record remains a problem for potential applicants, as Morelos has challenged Rangers seven red cards – and has earned the reputation of being in a bad mood.

AFP Getty

Steven Gerrard could help Morelos get a dream train to Anfield

However, the striker focuses on ending the season with Rangers and keeping an eye on the title. Rangers are seven points ahead of the leaders and Old Firm rival Celtic.

Morelos said: “My dream is to be a champion, to be a champion with Rangers, the only thing I lack to continue to set an example with this club,” he added.

“If there is an opportunity with a larger team, it will happen.”