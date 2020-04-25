FIFA 20 lashes out at Sergio Aguero over loss of one-seater Eurogamernet net

Tell us what you will do about FIFA 20, but Sergio Agoro was shocked when EA Sports lost the sitter.

The Manchester City striker is spending a lot of time playing FIFA 20 during the coronavirus lockdown and he streams himself on Twitch.

Yesterday, while playing the FIFA Ultimate Team Mode Footy Champions, ेरो Gero made himself – literally – through a goal and one-on-one with the keeper. Now, as any Premier League fan knows, this type of situation usually results in one thing: one goal. But it is in real life. In FIFA 20, ü Gero missed.

The Argentine international put his pad down and shook his head – as did an in-game camera for video game entertainment. “Nusu” is so cute.

At least the players ’reactions are realistic. U Guerrero FUT Champs response from R / FIFA

As you might expect, Aguero’s footy team has put on the Argentina kit and includes most of the Argentine players (Agassiro initially scored with Messi, that’s a lot of sentences). But despite ü Gero’s impressive foot team, he lost the match 4–3. Clearly annoyed with himself and himself, he tossed his — rated card for the 94-rated icon of Brazilian Ronaldo. Via.

You can watch the match in full in the following video:

Many professional footballers are stuck in FIFA during the lockdown, of course, the raft of the tournament was organized to encourage people to stay home and raise money for the NHS. ेरोGero, he still looks big in FIFA – and he’s not afraid to give himself up to win.