FIFA 20 returns to first place in the top ten of Great Britain – Game tables April 18

The default number one in the UK (photo: EA)

Warehouse problems have hit Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Nintendo in the UK, as FIFA 20 returns to the top of the charts.

After breaking April records earlier, the UK retail market fell to the ground last week due to a lack of new major releases and inventory issues on the Nintendo Switch.

Although it has returned to the top of the list of all formats, sales of FIFA 20 fell by 25% compared to last week, while all Nintendo games except Ring Fit Adventure – which briefly returned to the market – fell due to the hardware situation.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake also had inventory issues caused by coronavirus, which dropped by as much as 87% in the second week. The overall picture of the game is still good, with sales of 3.5 million worldwide, but is now lagging behind Final Fantasy 15.

Retail chart for all formats in Great Britain – April 18

1 (4) FIFA 20 (PS4 / XO / NS)

2 (3) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)

3 (2) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4 / XO)

4 (1) Remake Final Fantasy 7 (PS4)

5 (8) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO / PS4)

6 (9) Grand Theft Auto 5 (PS4 / XO / PC / 360 / PS3)

7 (5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)

8 (7) Resident Evil 3 (PS4 / XO)

9 (16) Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)

10 (25) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)

Ukie Games Charts ©, developed by GfK

Retail PS4 chart in Great Britain – April 18

1 (3) FIFA 20

2 (1) Remake Final Fantasy 7

3 (2) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

4 (8) Grand Theft Auto 5

5 (6) Resident Evil 3

6 (12) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

7 (9) Marvel’s Spider-Man

8 (11) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

9 (R) Stranding Death

10 (19) Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4

British Xbox One retail table – April 18

1 (4) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

2 (1) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

3 (3) FIFA 20

4 (2) Forza Horizon 4

5 (5) Grand Theft Auto 5

6 (9) Red Dead Redemption 2

7 (6) Resident Evil 3

8 (8) Doom Eternal

9 (12) Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

10 (R) Lego Harry Potter Collection

Retail Nintendo Switch chart in the UK – April 18

1 (1) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2 (2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3 (4) Residence of Luigi 3

4 (8) Adventure in Ring Fit

5 (7) The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

6 (5) Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

7 (18) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

8 (11) Super Mario Party

9 (6) Minecraft

10 (3) New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Japanese console table – April 12

1 (-) Remake Final Fantasy 7 (PS4)

2 (1) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS)

3 (2) Resident Evil 3 (PS4)

4 (5) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)

5 (3) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (PS4)

6 (4) One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (NS)

7 (6) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS)

8 (10) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)

9 (7) Pokémon Sword / Shield (NS)

10 (11) Super Mario Party (NS)

(C) 2020 Enterbrain, Inc. All rights reserved.

Table of all formats in the USA – February

1 (2) Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO / PS4 / PC)

2 (6) NBA 2K20 (XO / PS4 / NS / PC)

3 (5) Grand Theft Auto 5 (360 / PS3 / XO / PS4 / PC)

4 (1) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (XO / PS4 / PC)

5 (R) Tom Clancy’s The Division (XO / PS4 / PC)

6 (8) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) *

7 (9) Ring Fit Adventure (NS)

8 (3) Madden NFL 20 (XO / PS4 / PC)

9 (7) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) *

10 (4) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO / PS4 / PC)

* does not include digital sales

Note: Charts in the US are ordered by revenue rather than unit sales

The NPD / NPD Funworld group

GameCentral Top 20-2019

1 Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (XO / PS4 / PC)

2 Astral Chain (NS)

3 Baba Is You (NS / PC)

4 Apex Legends (XO / PS4 / PC)

5 Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC)

6 Wreckfest (XO / PS4 / PC)

7 Devil May Cry 5 (XO / PS4 / PC)

8 The Outer Worlds (XO / PS4 / PC)

9 Sunless Skies (PC)

10 John Wick Hex (PC)

11 Metro Exodus (XO / PS4 / PC)

12 Football Manager 2020 (PC / Stadia)

13 Outer Wilds (XO / PS4 / PC)

14 Samurai Shodown (XO / PS4 / PC)

15 Devotion (PC)

16 Untitled Goose Game (XO / PS4 / NS / PC)

17 Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)

18 Control (XO / PS4 / PC)

19 Asgard’s Wrath (PC)

20 knights and bicycles (PS4 / PC)

The table above contains our best-reviewed titles from 2019. At the end of June, but as usual, does not include remakes, remasters, extensions, re-releases, compilations, games not yet released in the UK, or versions of games previously released in other formats.

Top 20 readers

1. Resident Evil 2 (XO / PS4 / PC)

2. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (XO / PS4 / PC)

3. Devil May Cry 5 (XO / PS4 / PC)

4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (XO / PS4 / PC)

5. The Outer Worlds (XO / PS4 / PC)

6. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare (XO / PS4 / PC)

7. Luigi’s Mansion 3 (NS)

8. Wreckfest (XO / PS4 / PC)

9. Outer Wilds (XO / PS4 / PC)

10. Control (XO / PS4 / PC)

11. Borderlands 3 (XO / PS4 / PC)

12. Strand Stranding (PS4)

13. Apex Legends (XO / PS4 / PC)

14. Goose without a title (XO / PS4 / NS / PC)

15. Gears 5 (XO / PC)

16. Metro Exodus (XO / PS4 / PC)

17. A Plague Tale: Innocence (XO / PS4 / PC)

18. Kingdom Hearts 3 (XO / PS4)

19. Blood and truth (PSVR)

20. Pokémon Sword / Shield (NS)

