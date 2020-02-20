[fifteen-astounding-positions-heading-at-thorpe-park-and-the-benefits-are-amazing]

We will use your electronic mail handle only for sending you newsletters. Be sure to see ourPrivateness Detectfor specifics of your information protection legal rights Invalid Email

Who would not want to perform at a topic park?

It would seem like it should really be up there as a single of the coolest positions heading.

You are surrounded by folks that are (hopefully) in a good mood, and most importantly you get to do the job outdoors in the sunnier months.

Thorpe Park is just more than a month absent from opening its doors right after closing all through the colder months.

The concept park is now looking for entire and section time staff to retain points ticking around and the perks that come with the career are magnificent.

There is a wide range of amazing occupation options which includes positions in cleaning, foods and beverage positions, stability and most importantly as rides ‘hosts’.

Listed here is a full list of the vacancies presently advertised on the website for the topic park season:

Rides Host Comprehensive Time

Customer Company Host – Entire Time

Admissions Host

Web page Shows Washroom Host

Gatherings Coordinator

Food and Beverage Shift Chief

Safety Officer

Web-site Shows Workforce Chief

Visitor Working experience Host

Lifeguard

Commis Chef

Recycling Driver

Night Cleansing Host

Website Displays Host

Foodstuff and Beverage Staff Chief





On its position webpage Thorpe Park suggests: “If you want a exciting stuffed task in a completely unique surroundings, with versatile performing hours and the possibility to make buddies for existence, Thorpe Park Vacation resort is the spot for you!

“All we have to have from you is your passion and enthusiasm for making certain that every single and every a single of our visitors goes residence with a unforgettable expertise.”

One particular of the best items about doing work at Thorpe Park is the gains which contain:

20 Free of charge tickets to any Merlin attraction globally

25% low cost in its retail stores and restaurants

Prospects to acquire and have a lengthier time period profession in Merlin

40% low cost on the internet off LEGO, and substantially more!

For entire specifics on all the vacancies at Thorpe Park click on here.