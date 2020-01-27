Fifth case of coronavirus confirmed in Australia

The fifth case of coronavirus in Australia has been confirmed by health officials as a 21-year-old woman who flew last week from Wuhan to Sydney.

The deadly virus comes from the Chinese province of Hubei and the death toll is currently 80 people. More than 2,700 other cases have been confirmed worldwide.

Authorities said the woman landed on Sydney International Airport on flight MU749 last week.

How to protect yourself against coronavirus (graphic: Tara Blancato)

“She traveled back by plane, a direct flight from Sydney to Wuhan. She was picked up at the airport and apparently received the information sheet that reads,” If you feel uncomfortable, look for help, and these are the signs and symptoms ” Said Dr. Kerry Chant, chief health officer of NSW, today.

About 24 hours later, she developed symptoms and when they got worse, she went to the emergency room.

“The emergency room took the appropriate measures. The doctors wore the correct personal protective equipment when carrying out the tests.

“We were notified that the tests were being performed. The patient was immediately isolated in a home isolation situation. Once the diagnosis was confirmed, the patient was being taken to Westmead Hospital,” said Dr. Chant.

The University of New South Wales has confirmed that the woman is a student who lives on the Sydney campus.

“NSW Health said a UNSW student tested positive for the coronavirus,” said a statement.

“The student is isolated in the hospital.

“NSW Health has advised the student to follow his advice and precautions since he arrived from Wuhan on January 22nd. According to NSW Health, the student was not infectious on the plane.

(9Nachrichten)

“The student did not attend classes at the university and remained alone on campus without close contact before she was hospitalized.”

There are currently four confirmed cases in New South Wales: the young woman and three men aged 53, 43 and 35.

There is a confirmed case in Victoria. Four cases are currently under investigation in Western Australia.

Australian Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said there is still no evidence of human-to-person transmission outside of Hubei Province in China.

“We have no evidence that the Australian public is at risk, there is no person-to-person transmission in this country,” said Professor Murphy.

He said that despite the low risk, every flight from China is handled by border guards who get on the planes and distribute information to every passenger.

One of the people being tested in Perth may be positive, but that has yet to be confirmed, said Professor Murphy.