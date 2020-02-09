Fifth city accident: 5 injured in Jackson and Kedzie after the car stops traffic

Five people were injured when a car hit two other vehicles during a flight stop on Saturday in Fifth City on the west side.

Officers tried to persuade a silver Toyota Avalon at 9:47 am for an alleged traffic violation. according to the Chicago police in the eastern lanes of the 3200 block of West Jackson Boulevard. The Avalon drove off to the intersection with Kedzie Avenue, where it hit a northern silver Toyota sedan.

The car was driven by a 25-year-old woman with a 28-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy inside, police said. All three were taken to the Stroger hospital in good condition.

The impact also made that car hit a black Chevrolet sedan that was also on Kedzie in a northerly direction, police said. The 40-year-old woman who was being driven was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in a critical condition, while her 40-year-old passenger was brought to the same hospital in a reasonable condition.

The Chicago Fire Department said that all five patients are in good condition.

Two men in the Avalon, the 22-year-old driver and 20-year-old passenger, got out after the crash and, according to the police, tried to run away on foot. They were taken into custody and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for observation.

Both are in reasonable condition and charges are pending from early Sunday, police said.