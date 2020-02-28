[fifth District Supervisor debate: five candidates debate for seat on county board on KGET at 7 p.m.]

The candidates include things like incumbent 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez who has represented the district due to the fact 2013.

She is currently being challenged by four candidates together with Ronnie Cruz. He is the product sales supervisor at Kern County’s only Spanish language newspaper El Well known.

Also working is realtor Ben Valdez, entrenprenuer and coordinator David Abbasi and Greenfield Union School District Board member Dr. Ricardo Herrera.

The district inlcludes a lot of south and east Bakersfield.

The debate commences on this webpage and on KGET Television set 17 at seven p.m.