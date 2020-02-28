[fifth-district-supervisor-discussion:-challengers-vie-for-seat-on-county-board,-but-incumbent-perez-skips-debate]

UPDATE (8: 11 p.m.): Incumbent Leticia Perez did not look at KGET’s televised debate for the fifth District Board of Supervisors.

The candidates include things like incumbent fifth District Supervisor Leticia Perez who has represented the district given that 2013.

She is becoming challenged by 4 candidates together with Ronnie Cruz. He is the sales supervisor at Kern County’s only Spanish language newspaper El Well-known.

Also functioning is real estate agent Ben Valdez, entrepreneur and coordinator David Abbasi and Greenfield Union University District Board member Dr. Ricardo Herrera.

The district inlcludes much of south and east Bakersfield.

The discussion starts on this webpage and on KGET Tv 17 at 7 p.m.