Fifth frost of winter expected tonight

A large area of ​​cold Canadian high pressure will dominate the weather in the next three days, and the cooler air has spread entirely in the southeastern United States. Low overnight temperatures fluctuate near freezing, with today’s low being the coldest of the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: It’s going to be a pretty cool Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, as temperatures are not expected to rise until the late 40’s and 50’s. The first freeze since early December is expected overnight. The ambient temperatures in Baton Rouge are 30 degrees. Some of the typical cool spots north of I-12 could fall into the upper 20’s. As a reminder, make sure that people and pets have access to heat. In addition, some plants have turned green due to the long absence of freezing temperatures. It’s a good idea to cover any sensitive vegetation tonight. Bursting pipes shouldn’t be a problem.

Next: Expect plenty of afternoon sun until Tuesday and dry air will keep the chance of rain at zero until Wednesday. In addition, a warm front rises from the southwest into the region and moisture is returned to the atmosphere. On Wednesday the clouds will increase and rain is expected to develop overnight through Thursday. There are signs that some areas with heavy rain are possible. This time must therefore be monitored. Fortunately, the storm system will only last about 24 hours. Just in time for the next weekend, a cold front will sweep through the area and clear the area.

THE EXPLANATION:

With clear skies and light winds, the Baton Rouge area is well prepared for the fifth frost of winter on Tuesday morning. The thermometers tilt to almost 32 degrees and below for almost the entire forecast area, except for the immediate coast. Parts of southwestern Mississippi and neighboring communities in Louisiana could make it into the top 20s. On Wednesday evening, a change in the wind direction signals the arrival of a warm front. When this boundary rises through the region, the dew points rise and the moisture saturates the atmosphere. On Wednesday, clouds start to gather. As a front climb in the atmosphere, a rain shield develops overnight from Wednesday to Thursday. The main concern for this part of the forecast will be the path of the associated surface depth. If the low offshore remains, moderate to heavy rains with thunderstorms can be expected. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible, however, if the low penetrates further north and inland. This should become clearer on Tuesday. The trailing cold front will sweep through the area on Thursday evening and restore the calm weather for the coming weekend. Seasonal temperatures will continue.

– Josh

