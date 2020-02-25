[fifty-cent-can-make-big-electrical-power-e-book-iii:-elevating-kanan-announcement-w/-ny-park-pic]

New York rapper 50 Cent is having the cameras rolling. The STARZ govt has announced the begin of creation for his new “Power Reserve III: Increasing Kanan” collection.

Huge Info: This 7 days, Fif hit up his social media web pages to expose a New York Town park pic and warn followers filming has started.

Large-Key Specifics: Past week, 50 shared clean shots of his “Power Guide III: Raising Kanan” cast and claimed he wanted nothing but perfection for the sequence.

Hold out, There’s Far more: In mid-February 2020, 50 shared some vital aspects on the casting process for his upcoming series.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/F-432BiCZLA?feature=oembed" title="50 Cent Breaks Down Every 'Power' Spinoff, Says He Would Direct A Tekashi 6ix9ine Scripted Series" width="1200"></noscript>

Before You Go: Speculation lately produced on actor Omar Epp signing up for the spin-off series.