[fifty-cent-can-make-big-electrical-power-e-book-iii:-elevating-kanan-announcement-w/-ny-park-pic]

New York rapper 50 Cent is having the cameras rolling. The STARZ govt has announced the begin of creation for his new “Power Reserve III: Increasing Kanan” collection.
Huge Info: This 7 days, Fif hit up his social media web pages to expose a New York Town park pic and warn followers filming has started.
Large-Key Specifics: Past week, 50 shared clean shots of his “Power Guide III: Raising Kanan” cast and claimed he wanted nothing but perfection for the sequence.
Hold out, There’s Far more: In mid-February 2020, 50 shared some vital aspects on the casting process for his upcoming series.
Before You Go: Speculation lately produced on actor Omar Epp signing up for the spin-off series.
Even though no specific facts of Epps’ purpose are regarded, the House vet is participating in a important determine in the Power cannon, I listen to. Staying that Boosting Kanan is the only Electrical power spinoff to acquire location in the earlier, it is rather clear whoever the Brooklyn-born Epps is portraying will have access in the mostly New York-established earth of the franchise. Achieve that could stretch, a person way or one more, to the Mary J. Blige-led and Approach Guy, Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson and Naturi Naughton starring Power Book II: Ghost, the Larenz Tate-led Electric power Guide IV: Impact and the now L.A.-dependent Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) driven Ability Reserve V: Force. (Deadline)