[fifty-cent-claims-electrical-power-followers-will-not-be-let-down-w/-spin-off:-“it’s-gonna-be-so-lit”]

New York rapper 50 Cent wishes supporters to r-e-l-a-x. The “Power” executive has promised massive factors to occur from an forthcoming spin-off sequence.

Large Points: Very last night, Fif strike up his social media internet pages to plug the upcoming “Power Reserve II: Ghost” collection and vowed pure lit’ness is on deck.

Substantial-Vital Details: Past Saturday, Fif announced his “Power E book III: Raising Kanan” would increase actor Omar Epps to its cast.

Wait, There’s Extra: Speculation had at first formulated on Omar’s secret character.

While no specific aspects of Epps’ role are acknowledged, the House vet is actively playing a key determine in the Power cannon, I hear. Currently being that Boosting Kanan is the only Power spinoff to get put in the previous, it is pretty obvious whoever the Brooklyn-born Epps is portraying will have get to in the predominantly New York-established environment of the franchise. Access that could extend, a person way or a further, to the Mary J. Blige-led and Approach Person, Michael Rainey Jr., Shane Johnson and Naturi Naughton starring Power Book II: Ghost, the Larenz Tate-led Electric power Ebook IV: Affect and the now L.A.-centered Tommy Egan (Joseph Sikora) driven Electrical power Guide V: Drive. (Deadline)

Ahead of You Go: Previously in the 7 days, 50 uncovered the solid of his approaching “Power Book II: Ghost” collection.