[fifty Cent denies French Montana’s promises that it is a snitch!]

50 Cent is at present on a advertising tour for his new For Lifestyle plan, and in the course of his visit to Cigar Talk, he talked about the accusations produced by Meek Mill and French Montana that he is a snitch and a law enforcement informant, but 50 says That is not aggravating for the reason that it is not true.

“That is the period in which n ggas are beaten, and they merely say: & # 39 Give me my time. I really don’t give a shit what you’re chatting about & # 39” he mentioned conversing about the avenue code in the 90s. “They don’t tell any individual, because if you say so, you can’t even anticipate to go household. Wherever do you go just after leaving? The neighborhood is not accepting that.” gga, we listen to you a rat “.

According to 50, if it had been a snitch, the streets would not hug him.

“They say these points when they want to convey to it, even for me individually, they tried out to assault my character. They say, & # 39 He is a rat, or he and this and that & # 39”. All you have to do is check with who I instructed. I have in no way explained to about any n gga in my daily life. In Preme’s situation, he will tell you who told him. My title is not in that case, but they speak about needing a defense buy. Why does it feel like I am the stalker here, then? … You needed security, n gga. And your security is long gone. That is the real truth “.

Then identify both of those rappers specifically:

“You read it when Meek spoke shit, and you heard it in French. It would not offend me when they do it, mainly because I know what they do. It offends me where it started off. You under no circumstances see, let Jimmy Henchman tell you that I’m a snitch … Jimmy has been snorting since 1942. “