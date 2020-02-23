[fifty-cent-+-game’s-supervisor-wack-one-hundred-troll-deontay-wilder-after-tyson-fury-azz-whooping:-“damn-blood,-what-about-the-gang”]

As found on SOHH.com – abide by @sohh @sohhdotcom
New York rapper 50 Cent is a savage with the jokes. The hip-hop veteran has trolled boxer Deontay Wilder subsequent his massive Saturday night battle upset in Las Vegas.
Huge Info: Fif went to Instagram Sunday and didn’t hold again on clowning Wilder on his jaw-dropping defeat to opponent Tyson Fury.
High-Crucial Specifics: West Coast audio manager Wack 100 also weighed-in on the significant blow.
Wait around, There’s Far more: Following mounted anticipation, Fury in the end gained the bout towards the prized fighter.
Ahead of You Go: After the shocking punches, Fury now continues to be undefeated in the boxing environment.