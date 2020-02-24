[fifty-cent-is-not-completed-flaming-deontay-wilder-+-works-by-using-savage-martin-meme:-“y’all-just-can’t-do-my-boy-like-this”]

As witnessed on SOHH.com – comply with @sohh @sohhdotcom

New York rapper 50 Cent is going straight savage method. The hip-hop veteran has ongoing to throw electronic flames at boxer Deontay Wilder following a huge upset against opponent Tyson Fury.

Massive Points: On Sunday, Fif returned to his Instagram web page to clown Wilder’s shocking decline.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aWRwocvbYTs?feature=oembed" title="Martin Lawrence gets knocked out" width="1200"></noscript>

Large-Vital Details: Several hours prior, the two 50 and hip-hop supervisor Wack 100 reacted to Wilder’s defeat with some on line shade.

Wait around, There is Much more: Soon after mounted anticipation, Fury finally gained the bout versus the prized fighter.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="675" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WeVRvNiYoUs?feature=oembed" title="Tyson Fury beats Deontay Wilder via TKO | Boxing on ESPN" width="1200"></noscript>

Just before You Go: Right after the surprising punches, Fury now continues to be undefeated in the boxing world.