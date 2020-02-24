[fifty Cent Is not Completed Flaming Deontay Wilder + Works by using Savage MARTIN Meme: “Y’All Just can’t Do My Boy Like This”]

New York rapper 50 Cent is going straight savage method. The hip-hop veteran has ongoing to throw electronic flames at boxer Deontay Wilder following a huge upset against opponent Tyson Fury.

Massive Points: On Sunday, Fif returned to his Instagram web page to clown Wilder’s shocking decline.

Large-Vital Details: Several hours prior, the two 50 and hip-hop supervisor Wack 100 reacted to Wilder’s defeat with some on line shade.

Wait around, There is Much more: Soon after mounted anticipation, Fury finally gained the bout versus the prized fighter.

Just before You Go: Right after the surprising punches, Fury now continues to be undefeated in the boxing world.