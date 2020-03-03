[fifty-cent-reacts-to-coronavirus-targeting-ny:-“big-useless-town”]

New York rapper 50 Cent appreciates it’s only a issue of time. The G-Device manager has reacted to stories declaring the coronavirus is quickly creating its way to his hometown.

This 7 days, Fif went to Instagram to warn followers the disaster is hitting close to household. The rap star requested New Yorkers if they have been all set.

“The complete gang outdoors with it? … They say this is Large Useless City, I just come from the poorest element.”

On Monday, Florida rapper Plies went to his social media web pages to check out and make feeling of people’s fears. The “Boss Friends” hitmaker released a NSFW movie addressing coronavirus.

“Don’t check out to motherf*cking engage in with my intelligence and tell me you’re motherf*cking nervous about a coronavirus. You just can’t be. Simply because evidently you ain’t frightened to motherf*cking die. So really don’t be motherf*cking enjoying with me like I just instructed my homeboy. ‘I just cannot locate no gloves, no masks. I’m all on Amazon. I ain’t going out like that.’ So you want me to feel you’re terrified of coronavirus but you out here naked d*cking almost everything in the motherf*cking city. You do not treatment about the AIDS virus but you want me to think you care about the coronavirus.”

The coronavirus fears just lately impressed rapper Boosie Badazz to grab a medical mask. Also, singer Summer Walker a short while ago draped herself in preventive gear and a disposable mask at an airport.

“Not right now honey” – Summer months Walker

Finally, the United States had its initial dying in the country. This earlier weekend, Washington condition wellness officials claimed a coronavirus patient died from an health issues linked to the virus.