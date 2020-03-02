[fifty-cent-roasts-drake-+-chris-brown-w/-pop-smoke-album-request]

New York rapper 50 Cent is asking the most significant names in the audio biz for their assist. The G-Device boss has occur ahead to ask for superstars Drake and Chris Brown to get concerned with a new Pop Smoke album.

On Monday, Fif went to his Instagram page with a substantial favor. 50 publicly requested Drake and Chris Brown to incorporate their talent to the approaching posthumous launch.

“See I bought Roddy Ricch on deck, this sh*t gonna be stupid. [Drake] exactly where you at n*gga, don’t commence acting light-weight skinned on us. … Yo [Chris Brown] I’m a want you on this report. But what da f*ck you do to your hair blood.”

On Sunday, Fif announced he would executive create and finalize a Pop Smoke album.

“I’m on the move listening to Pop Smoke. I determined I’m gonna government make and complete his album for him.”

50 straight away had visitor options on his intellect. The “Power” executive producer unveiled his interest in adding rookie rapper Roddy Ricch to the task.

“Tell Roddy Ricch I’m searching for him, I require him on Pop album.”

At last, 50 not long ago reacted to Pop’s deal with of his “Many Men” vintage. In addition to offering a co-signal, the Unit boss shared his frustrations with the 20-year-old’s demise.