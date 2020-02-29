[fifty-cent-+-snoop-dogg-roast-oprah-winfrey-slipping-on-phase-during-dwell-seminar:-“michael-jackson’s-ghost-tripped-her”]

New York rapper 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg are way much too savage for the normal social media consumer. This weekend, the rap stars reacted to Television set icon Oprah Winfrey slipping on-phase all through a dwell seminar.

Massive Details: Fif relied on his Instagram webpage to go in-in on Winfrey with a joke about late pop icon Michael Jackson potentially tripping her up. Snoop hit up 50’s responses section to joke about not long ago killed NBA mogul Kobe Bryant contributing to her fall.

Higher-Crucial Particulars: According to stories, Winfrey’s incident happened Saturday in Los Angeles at 1 of her cross-place seminar gatherings.

Although speaking at the Forum in the course of her 2020 Vision stop in Los Angeles today (Saturday 2/29/20), Oprah Winfrey took a bit of a tumble. The bring about: her heeled shoes. As you’ll see in the movie under, she was (ironically) talking about “balance.” Luckily, she seems to be just fine. In point, for the relaxation of her chat right after her drop, she went barefoot. (KLUV Radio)

Hold out, There is Far more: Social media has also flooded the Internet with the jaw-dropping second.

Just before You Go: In December 2019, 50 named out Winfrey and questioned why she hadn’t utilised her ability to go after accused sexual assault predators like Harvey Weinstein. Fif precisely lit up Oprah mainly because of her endeavours to go soon after black moguls which includes Michael Jackson and living new music executive Russell Simmons with controversial documentary tasks.