[fifty-cent-wins-large-naacp-image-award-for-electricity-+-wants-all-people-to-know:-“i’m-not-below-to-make-pals-we-come-to-acquire-over”]

New York rapper 50 Cent is executing significant things in 2020. The “Power” govt producer has occur forward to celebrate winning large at the NAACP Impression Awards.

Major Specifics: On Saturday, Fif strike up his social media pages to admit “Outstanding Directing” earn for his get the job done on STARZ sequence “Power.”

Significant-Key Aspects: “Power” star Joseph ‘Tommy’ Sikora manufactured guaranteed to salute 50 on his huge win.

Wait around, There is Much more: “Power” creator Courtney Kemp even put some regard on the Tv executive’s identify.

Before You Go: 50 is presently in output manner for his approaching “Power E book II: Ghost” and “Power Ebook III: Boosting Kanan” spin-off demonstrates.