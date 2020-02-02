Fifty cents cast shadows on Evanescence in Walk of Fame Speech

2004 was an easier time. We spent most of the time watching The Simple Life on TV. Climate change hadn’t totally messed up our lives 50 cents lost the Grammy “Best New Artist” Transience.

It’s been 16 years since Evanescence won the Grammy for the best new artist, but for 50 cents the wound is still as fresh as it was in 2004. And he’s not afraid to let people know.

Since he was named the best new artist, 50 has had a successful career and even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. In true 50-cent fashion, he was as petty as ever in his acceptance speech and used it as an excuse to seriously outshine Evanescence.

His speech was filled with the usual stuff you would expect, he remembered some of the best memories of his extensive music career, made jokes, and was even accompanied by other musicians Dr. Dre and Eminem,

Eminem, who was an early mentor for 50 cents, honored him with a heartwarming speech.

“Of all the things I don’t remember in 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed at 50 was his presence because it just felt like he was going to be a star … It just seemed like he was the whole package, ”he said.

When discussing his long career, Fiddy (real name Curtis Jackson) Couldn’t help but mention that his debut album “Get Rich” or “Die Tryin” was recognized as the best new artist at the Grammys. In 2004 he already had to deal with it Heather Headley, Sean Paul, Wayne Fountain and of course Evanescence.

“You have the biggest hip hop debut album (but) you don’t have a Best New Artist trophy. As the best new artist, they gave Evanescence that shit,” he said.

But he didn’t stop there, he took another punch on Evanescence and asked where they are now.

“Can you find Evanescence? I haven’t seen Evanescence since that night, they have given them the trophy since that night. “

Honestly, I can’t tell you what Evanescence is doing, but I also can’t name anything that Fiddy has been doing in music lately. It turns out that the best new artists of 2004 are not particularly relevant in 2020, with the exception of our Lord and Savior Shon Pol, who is still a king.

50 cents last album Animal Ambition was released in 2014. Since then, thanks to his work on the hit show Power (available from Stan) and his upcoming legal show For Life, which debuts in the United States, he has consolidated a position in the television industry later this month before hopefully getting an Australian release date soon ,

